Bring UCC Bill in Parliament if you have numbers: Omar Abdullah to BJP

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be decided by Parliament rather than individual states, challenging the BJP-led Union government to bring the legislation before Parliament and test whether it has the numbers to secure its passage.

“If you have the numbers, then bring it to Parliament. Why are you doing this in different states?” Omar told reporters. Referring to reports that the Janata Dal (United), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), opposes the implementation of the UCC in Bihar, he questioned the feasibility of introducing it nationwide.

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“If their own allies are not ready for it, how can they say it should be implemented across the country? Bring the Bill to Parliament and see whether you have the numbers or not,” he said.

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The National Conference vice-president asserted that a law cannot be termed “universal” if it is implemented only in BJP-ruled states.

“The whole country is not governed by the BJP. There are several states and Union Territories where the BJP is not in power. If it is applied only in BJP-ruled states, then it is not universal. A matter of this nature should not be decided by individual states. It has to be decided by the country as a whole,” he said.

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Omar maintained that the country’s collective will is represented in Parliament and urged the Centre to place the proposal before the legislature.

“Let the legislation come to Parliament. So far, several measures that have been talked about, including One Nation, One Election and reservation-related proposals, have not been brought before Parliament. Now this issue is also being taken to the states. Bring it to Parliament and let us see whether you can pass it,” he said.

On the de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Omar said it was a welcome step.

“People living near the LoC and LAC face many difficulties. Any step that reduces deployments along the LAC is a positive development. Similarly, we hope that conditions along the LoC will also improve over time,” he said.

Commenting on China’s praise for India’s foreign policy, Omar said India’s diplomatic approach should be judged on its own merits rather than through the approval of other countries.

“Why should we look for certificates from other countries? If tomorrow China says something negative about our foreign policy, what will we do then? We should not attach too much importance to what other countries say about our foreign policy, whether positive or negative,” he remarked.

On the inclusion of the Pahalgam terror attack in the BRICS declaration, Omar described it as a significant diplomatic achievement.

“The fact that the Pahalgam attack was specifically condemned is itself a big thing. You know how many allies of Pakistan were present in that room. Therefore, for Pahalgam to be mentioned by name is, in itself, a success of our foreign policy,” he said.