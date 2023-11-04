Bringing world of crafts into classrooms

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 3

The Handicraft Service Centre, Anantnag, under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, has embarked on a mission to foster an appreciation for India’s rich handicraft heritage among students in South Kashmir. To achieve this, they have initiated craft demonstration-cum-awareness programmes in various schools and colleges across the region.

These programmes aim to educate students about the historical, cultural, and economic significance of handicrafts, helping them connect with this age-old tradition. The primary objective is to bring the world of crafts into the classrooms and make it accessible to students.

The heart of these programmes lies in live demonstrations conducted by skilled artists specialising in various crafts. These artists will actively engage with the students during these demonstrations, providing an immersive learning experience. To further enrich the students’ understanding, samples of various crafts will be presented, allowing them to witness and appreciate the craftsmanship first hand.

In addition to these demonstrations, the programme includes painting and quiz competitions, which encourage students to explore the world of art and culture. These competitions are designed to pique their curiosity and inspire a sense of pride in India’s artistic heritage.

Similar craft awareness programmes are planned in other districts across both divisions of the Union Territory.

