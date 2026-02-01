BRO begins snow clearance on Pahalgam-Chandanwari axis for uninterrupted movement of forces

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has undertaken snow clearance operations on the Pahalgam-Chandanwari Road, the gateway of the revered Amarnath Yatra route in Anantnag district.

"The 17-km-long Pahalgam-Chandanwari stretch is being cleared of heavy snow to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for security forces deployed at various locations to guard the Amarnath cave shrine," a BRO official said here on Sunday.

He said the area has witnessed intense snowfall over the past two weeks, with snow accumulation ranging from four to eight feet along the route.

Despite the constant threat of avalanches and extremely inclement weather conditions, the BRO has pressed both personnel and heavy machinery into service to keep the road open and maintain vital communication links, the official said.

He said efforts are being made to ensure that the entire belt remains accessible for most of the winter season.