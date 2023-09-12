BRO constructed nearly 300 roads, bridges and tunnels across country in 900 days: Rajnath Singh

Our Correspondent

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 12

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has completed nearly 300 infrastructure projects during the past 900 days.

He was speaking during the inauguration of 90 roads, bridges and tunnels in 10 border states and UTs across the country.

“During the past 900 days nearly 300 roads, bridges and tunnels have been constructed by BRO across the country which is an achievement” said the Defence Minister.

He also inaugurated the Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in Jammu division built by BRO; which is of strategic importance to the armed forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas.

Singh also carried out e-shilanyas of one of the world’s highest airfields in Nyoma in Ladakh.

“In far off regions of Himalayas, BRO has helped the armed forces by constructing infrastructure along borders. BRO is like a brother of armed forces due to which we generally call it bro (referred to brother). Development of infrastructure along the border not only makes these areas safe but also helps in socio economic development” said the Defence Minister.

The 90 infrastructure projects inaugurated on Tuesday cost Rs 2941 crore. It includes 22 roads, 63 bridges, Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, two airfields in West Bengal and two helipads.

