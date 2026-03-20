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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BRO intensifies snow clearance on Mughal, Basohli-Bhaderwah roads in Jammu after heavy snow

BRO intensifies snow clearance on Mughal, Basohli-Bhaderwah roads in Jammu after heavy snow

Mughal Road, connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian, closed for vehicular traffic

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:21 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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A vehicle passes through the snow-covered Lal Ghulam Bridge following fresh snowfall, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, March 19, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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As heavy snow disrupted traffic movement in several parts of the Jammu region, the Border Roads Organisation has intensified snow clearance on the Mughal Road and the Basohli-Bhaderwah road, officials said on Thursday.

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Following heavy snow in the area on Tuesday, Mughal Road, connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian, was closed for vehicular traffic.

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“Snow clearance is underway on Mughal Road in Poonch after heavy snowfall disrupted connectivity. The Border Roads Organisation’s 79 RCC team is working round the clock to reopen the route swiftly,” officials said.

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The BRO’s 52 RCC has cleared the road from Hirpora to Peer Ki Gali, they said, adding that the heavy snowfall on Thursday night made the operation difficult.

The BRO’s Border Roads Task Force under Project ‘Sampark’ also carried out an operation to ensure the recovery of an SUV trapped in heavy snow on Mughal Road, they said.

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After heavy snow disrupted traffic movement on the Basohli-Bhaderwah road, the BRO has intensified the clearance operations, officials said, adding that fresh snow fell on Thursday.

Doda district has remained cut off from Kathua for the past two days due to heavy snow, with additional deployment of men and machinery to restore traffic, they said.

Another operation is underway to clear a massive landslide at Malai Nullah on the Reasi-Mahore road in Reasi district, they added.

There were multiple landslides on the Reasi-Mahore road at Chassana, Malai Nullah and Kansauli, and efforts are being made by the BRO to clear the route, officials said.

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