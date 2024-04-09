BRO official inspects ongoing work on Akhnoor-Poonch NH

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 8

Additional Director General (ADG), Border Road Organisation, RK Dhiman inspected the ongoing work on Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway.

Dhiman was accompanied by Chief Engineer, MORTH, Rahul Gupta, and Chief Engineer, Project Sampark, Brig Neeraj Madan. The officials conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing development projects along the Akhnoor- Poonch NH and three tunnels - Kandi, Sungal and Naushera.

The inspection was aimed to assess the progress and quality of the infrastructure projects, which are vital for enhancing connectivity and promoting regional development.

“During the inspection, visiting officers expressed satisfaction over the progress made on the project, highlighting the dedication and expertise of the workforce involved. The project involves construction of road, bridges and tunnels. Upgradation of this national highway will significantly reduce travel time, enhance connectivity between regions, and provide all-weather accessibility, particularly in challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions,” an official spokesperson informed.

