BRO restores road connectivity in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi after rain-triggered landslides

Advertisement

In a statement, the BRO said heavy rainfall between July 19 and 24 caused landslides at several locations, blocking key roads in the border districts.

Advertisement

Demonstrating operational readiness, the organisation immediately mobilised personnel, heavy machinery and equipment to undertake round-the-clock road clearance operations despite adverse weather and difficult terrain.

Advertisement

According to the statement, landslides affected several strategic roads, including the Rajouri–Poonch stretch of National Highway-144A.

“Teams immediately reached the affected sites and cleared debris to facilitate the movement of critical resources, essential services, Army vehicles and the local population. Roads connecting Reasi to Mahore and Rajouri to Budhal, Mahore and Gul also witnessed multiple landslides. A diversion at Badora Nallah was washed away due to heavy water flow. However, monsoon preparedness ensured the quick deployment of resources at identified vulnerable locations,” it said.

Advertisement

The BRO added that roads in forward areas were restored on priority to ensure uninterrupted movement of security forces. At Badora Nallah, a 200-foot Bailey Bridge had already been launched based on previous experience, enabling smooth traffic movement and preventing Mahore from being cut off from Rajouri and Budhal.

The organisation said the continuous rains also caused extensive damage to road infrastructure and equipment deployed by contractors working on the Rajouri–Thanamandi road, NH-144A in Poonch and other project sites.

Working under hazardous conditions, BRO teams removed debris, stabilised vulnerable stretches and restored traffic on affected roads in the shortest possible time.

“The prompt action ensured that critical road links remained operational, facilitating the movement of security forces, emergency responders and essential supplies to the affected areas,” the statement said.