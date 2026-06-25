The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored road connectivity between Gulabgarh and Machail in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district with the operationalisation of a 140-foot bailey bridge at cloudburst-hit Chishoti.

Advertisement

The bridge was virtually inaugurated by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen P K Mishra on Thursday, in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly leader of opposition and Padder-Nagseni MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma, officials said.

Advertisement

The triple-double reinforced Bailey bridge replaces the earlier structure, which was washed away in a devastating cloudburst on August 14, 2025, severing the only road link to the remote Machail region, they said.

Advertisement

A cloudburst struck Chisoti village -- the gateway to the Machail Mata temple in Kishtwar district -- on August 14 last year, killing 65 people, mostly pilgrims, while more than 30 persons are still missing.

According to officials, the new bridge was constructed in 12 days by the 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sampark.

Advertisement

The work involved extensive site preparation, construction of abutments, transportation of bridging stores, erecting the bailey bridge and development of approach roads in challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, they said.

Army Engineers also provided technical expertise and support during the execution of the project.

Commending the efforts of BRO personnel and Army Engineers, Lt Gen Mishra lauded their dedication, resilience and professionalism in completing the challenging task within an exceptionally short timeframe.

He said the restoration of connectivity reflected BRO's operational readiness, engineering capability and commitment to serving people in remote and strategically important regions.

Mishra said the achievement embodied BRO's motto, "Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam (Everything is achievable through hard work)".

Officials said the Gulabgarh-Machail road was identified for takeover by BRO following an announcement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on August 24, 2025. The proposal received operational approval from the Ministry of Defence in March this year, while formal transfer orders are awaited.

Pending the transfer, Project Sampark undertook construction of the Bailey bridge based on a requirement projected by the civil administration to restore immediate connectivity to Machail.

The Gulabgarh-Machail road forms part of the strategically significant Kishtwar-Gulabgarh-Kundal-Machail axis and has future connectivity potential through the proposed Umasi La Pass linking the region with Nimmu in the Zanskar Valley of Ladakh.

Apart from its strategic importance, the route serves as the primary access road to the revered Machail Mata temple, a major pilgrimage destination in Jammu and Kashmir. More than three lakh devotees visit the shrine annually.

Officials said the timely completion of the bridge will ensure uninterrupted connectivity ahead of the annual Machail Mata Yatra scheduled to commence in July.

"Besides facilitating the movement of pilgrims, the bridge is expected to restore socio-economic lifelines for residents of the remote region and improve mobility in the sensitive border district."

The successful construction and launch of the bridge stands as a landmark achievement for BRO and reflects effective civil-military coordination in restoring critical infrastructure in difficult terrain, officials added.