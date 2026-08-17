BRO steps up Rajouri-Poonch road restoration work after floods

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has intensified round-the-clock clearance operations on National Highway 144 (NH-144) in the Rajouri-Poonch sector after heavy rainfall and flashfloods triggered landslides and disrupted connectivity.

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Several stretches of the highway were hit by landslides and falling boulders following the adverse weather, hampering traffic movement and posing challenges to commuters.

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BRO teams have deployed heavy machinery to remove debris and boulders and clear the affected stretches, with restoration work continuing as weather conditions permit.

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A boulder-triggered landslide was reported at Nadpur and Thalka on July 19 during the flashfloods. BRO personnel have since been carrying out continuous clearance operations at the affected locations.

The restoration work is aimed at ensuring smooth movement of vehicles between Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu and maintaining connectivity along NH-144.

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Residents have appreciated the efforts of BRO personnel and the district administration in restoring the road link. Khadim Hussain, a resident of Anaipur in Thalka, thanked the district administration and the BRO for their efforts.

“I am very thankful to the DC, who has helped the BRO in the restoration of the highway. BRO is doing a very good job. They listen to people’s problems,” Hussain said.

He said heavy machinery deployed by the BRO could be seen operating at the affected locations and praised the teams for resuming clearance work as soon as weather conditions allowed. “When the rain stops, you can see them working. They are doing a very good job,” he said.

Another resident, Rajesh Kumar, said BRO personnel were working day and night to clear the landslides and restore the highway. “You can see the big machines. BRO is working day and night,” he said.

Kumar said several landslides had occurred in the area and some houses had also been damaged by heavy rainfall and subsequent flashfloods. He expressed hope that the remaining clearance work would be completed within the next few days, allowing normal traffic movement to resume.

Restoration of NH-144 is considered crucial for maintaining connectivity among Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch, particularly in the wake of disruption caused by heavy rainfall and flashfloods.