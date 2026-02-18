DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BRO to clear Mughal Road of snow cover soon

BRO to clear Mughal Road of snow cover soon

Raises hopes for early restoration of the key alternate link to the Kashmir Valley

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Snow clearance is underway on the Mughal road. ANI
The snow clearing operation on the Mughal Road by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is expected to be completed within the next 48 hours, raising hopes for early restoration of the key alternate link to the Kashmir Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

The road, connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian, was closed for vehicular traffic on January 20 following heavy snowfall in the region. The crucial road stretch usually remains closed for five to six months during winter owing to snow cover.

An official said the strategic passage, which came under the BRO last year, has witnessed a first-of-its-kind initiative, with the agency undertaking mid-winter snow clearance to make it trafficable — marking a significant shift in winter connectivity efforts in the region.

“Snow clearance is being carried out aggressively, with dedicated BRO teams deployed on both ends of the road. Teams from the Shopian side are clearing snow towards Pir Ki Gali, while those from Poonch have advanced towards the same central point,” the BRO official said.

He said snow clearance from both ends has been completed to ensure single-lane connectivity, and the next phase will focus on widening the road to facilitate smoother and safer traffic movement once it is opened.

“This will be completed within the next 48 hours, following which the district administration will assess the ground situation and take a decision on reopening the road,” the official added.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

