BRO to clear Mughal Road of snow cover soon

The snow clearing operation on the Mughal Road by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is expected to be completed within the next 48 hours, raising hopes for early restoration of the key alternate link to the Kashmir Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

The road, connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian, was closed for vehicular traffic on January 20 following heavy snowfall in the region. The crucial road stretch usually remains closed for five to six months during winter owing to snow cover.

An official said the strategic passage, which came under the BRO last year, has witnessed a first-of-its-kind initiative, with the agency undertaking mid-winter snow clearance to make it trafficable — marking a significant shift in winter connectivity efforts in the region.

“Snow clearance is being carried out aggressively, with dedicated BRO teams deployed on both ends of the road. Teams from the Shopian side are clearing snow towards Pir Ki Gali, while those from Poonch have advanced towards the same central point,” the BRO official said.

He said snow clearance from both ends has been completed to ensure single-lane connectivity, and the next phase will focus on widening the road to facilitate smoother and safer traffic movement once it is opened.

“This will be completed within the next 48 hours, following which the district administration will assess the ground situation and take a decision on reopening the road,” the official added.