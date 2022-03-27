Brother of slain SPO injured in Budgam militant attack succumbs to injuries; toll 2

Srinagar, March 27

The brother of a special police officer (SPO), who was injured along with the SPO in militant firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, succumbed to critical injuries on Sunday.

Police sources said, "Umer Jan, a student and the brother of slain SPO succumbed to injuries at 5 a.m. at JVC hospital Bemina." "SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and Umar had received serious bullet wounds. Ishfaq was declared brought dead at the hospital yesterday.

"Umer was battling for life, but breathed his last today morning".

Militants had fired at and injured the SPO and his brother in the Chatabugh village of Budgam district on Saturday evening.

The area was cordoned off for searches immediately after the attack, but there has been no official word on any arrests made so far in this incident.

The killings have been condemned by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari and others. IANS