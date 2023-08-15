Brother urges ultra to return to mainstream

Srinagar, August 14
The brother of an active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist raised the national flag at his house in Sopore town of Baramulla district, urging him to return. Rayees Ahmad, brother of Javed Ahmad who joined the terrorist ranks in 2009, said, “I waved the Tricolour on my own will. There was no pressure from anyone. This is the flag of my country which gives us everything. My brother made a mistake. If he is alive, I want to tell him to return.”
Sopore had been a stronghold of militants and separatists for over three decades before the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Several separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mohammad Afzal Guru, belonged to this area.
