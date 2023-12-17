BSF: 250 ultras looking for chance to cross into J&K

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 16

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Army are on high alert along Pakistan borders in Jammu and Kashmir as approximately 250 to 300 militants are reportedly waiting to infiltrate into the country, a senior BSF officer said on Saturday. Inspector General Ashok Yadav said intelligence inputs have identified the presence of militants at their launch pads in Pakistan.

Cooperation sought Public cooperation is needed for effective developmental activities in the region. We are confident of foiling any infiltration bid. Ashok Yadav, BSF Inspector General

Both the BSF and Army have secured vulnerable patches and were prepared to thwart any cross-border infiltration bid, he told reporters on the margins of a Civic Action Programme in Pulwama district. “We are confident of foiling any infiltration bid,” Yadav said while underlining the collaborative efforts between security forces and the people of Kashmir.

He highlighted the increasing connection between the two entities over the past few years and urged public cooperation for effective developmental activities in the region.

Stressing the importance of public cooperation, Yadav said the BSF has been actively involved in skill development programmes for youth and women, aiming to enhance their financial independence. The focus on skill-building aligns with broader efforts to empower the community and contribute to the overall development of the region. The heightened vigilance and collaborative approach underscore the commitment of security forces to maintaining peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir amid potential security threats, he said.

