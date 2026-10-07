BSF constable critically injured by bullet from own rifle in Jammu

A 27-year-old female constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) was critically injured from a gunshot fired from her own service rifle at a post near the International Border in RS Pura sector here on Wednesday, an official said.

Constable Raj Lakshmi suffered a gunshot wound at Border Outpost Sushil at around 3 pm under circumstances that are yet to be ascertained.

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She was provided initial treatment at the Sub-District Hospital in R S Pura and referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment.

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“It is premature to say whether the constable deliberately fired the weapon or whether it was an accidental discharge,” the official said.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident, the person said.