Home / J K / BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Pakistan opposite Jammu's Akhnoor

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Pakistan opposite Jammu's Akhnoor

Causes widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along International Border
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:04 AM May 10, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI
The BSF on Friday night destroyed a terrorist launch pad in Pakistan’s Sialkot opposite Akhnoor in Jammu in a retaliatory attack.

According to official sources, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector around 9 pm on Friday.

The BSF personnel responded to the attack, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB).

The terrorists’ launch pad at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district was “completely destroyed” by the BSF personnel.

Earlier late in the night of May 8, the BSF had foiled a major infiltration bid by a large group of terrorists, killing seven of them at the IB in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has intensified its missile and drone attacks near the western frontier for the last two days as a retaliation against India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ offensive, even as these have been repulsed by the Indian air defence system, preventing any major damages.

