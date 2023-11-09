BSF DG visits forward areas, reviews readiness

PTI

Srinagar, November 8

Director General Border Security Forces Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force deployed at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said.

“Nitin Agrawal visited forward areas of Bandipore and reviewed the operational preparedness of units deployed along the LoC,” the BSF said in a post on X.

The DG interacted with the troops and lauded their steadfast tenacity and dedication in challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions, the force said.

