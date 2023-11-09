BSF DG visits forward areas, reviews readiness

Srinagar, November 8
Director General Border Security Forces Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force deployed at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said.
“Nitin Agrawal visited forward areas of Bandipore and reviewed the operational preparedness of units deployed along the LoC,” the BSF said in a post on X.
The DG interacted with the troops and lauded their steadfast tenacity and dedication in challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions, the force said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu
The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the ...
Militant killed in encounter in Shopian
Security forces personnel launch a cordon-and-search operati...
Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion
The committee is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draf...
Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies
Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso Un...
Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 420 at 8 am on Thursd...