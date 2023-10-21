BSF fires warning shots along international border in Jammu

Jammu, October 21
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired a couple of warning shots after a group of people escorted by Pakistan Rangers came close to the international border here on Saturday, official sources said.
Repeated calls and messages to the Border Security Force (BSF) for an official comment on the incident in the Arnia area of R S Pura sector went unanswered.
According to the sources, a group of more than 20 people with a herd of bovine animals and accompanied by three Pakistan Rangers personnel entered the Indian territory around noon following which a BSF jawan fired two warning shots.
There was no retaliation from the other side, the sources said, adding that the people returned to the Pakistani side.
Two BSF personnel were injured on October 17 when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on an Indian post in Arnia.
The BSF lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level flag meeting on Thursday.
