BSF holds free veterinary medical camp in Akhnoor

The 134th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday organised a free veterinary medical camp under the ‘flood relief programme’ at Rakh Kharoon village in Akhnoor district.

Veterinary assistance was provided to villagers from Sidharwan, Garkhal, Jajiyal, Rakh Kharoon, Fattu Kotli, Rajpura, and Dab Sudan.

Ajay Bhatt, 2IC 134 Bn BSF, said the BSF had organised the camp in a border area which was affected by recent floods. “The camp aims to provide medical treatment, including surgeries and medications, to livestock that were injured or fell ill during the floods. The camp is staffed by BSF doctors and veterinary doctors from a government hospital in Akhnoor,” the 134 Bn BSF said.

A total of 227 sick domestic animals belonging to 44 owners were examined and provided free medicines. Special emphasis was laid on the timely treatment of animals affected by post-flood conditions.

Additionally, free door-to-door veterinary assistance was extended to villagers who could not attend the camp. This initiative aimed to safeguard livestock health and support local farmers whose livelihoods were impacted by the recent floods.