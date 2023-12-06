BSF inflicted 'heavy losses' on Pakistan after recent ceasefire violations: IG

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 5

Weeks after Pakistan indulged in ceasefire violations in the Jammu sector, Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General DK Boora said that major damage was inflicted on Pakistani side after which it will think twice to again go for a misadventure.

Pakistan had violated ceasefire thrice in October and November causing damage on this side of the border.

Boora, who is the IG for Jammu Frontier, said, “All the nefarious designs by Pakistan were responded appropriately. There were three ceasefire violations for which reciprocation was so intense that Pakistan suffered major damages. We found about these damages from ground sources and social media monitoring. Our priority is peace but if Pakistan doesn’t understand it, we have all options open,” he said while responding to media queries in Jammu.

On a question whether these ceasefire violations were done to facilitate infiltration of terrorists from International Border (IB), Boora said it doesn’t seem so as firing made the forces more alert. “Their intentions seem to be something else which we know but cannot share in public domain due to tactical reasons. They wanted to check India’s response by doing this.”

He indicated that the Pakistan Army may have done this to improve its image back home as it is facing criticism from its own public. Boora, however, assured that the border population is secure and BSF is ready to deal with any nefarious activity by the enemy.

The IG said that after closure of high mountain passes, terrorists try to infiltrate through the IB. “However, our aim is to seal the border and make it fool-proof. Whatever is the number of infiltrators trying to enter, we are ready to stop them. Our strategy is clear that we will not allow anyone to enter the Indian side,” Boora said.

Claiming that the drone droppings of arms, ammunition and drugs have dipped considerably, Boora said that a gang of those who picked the consignments supplied by drones was arrested early this year. “The gang was arrested with the help of intelligence and police after which incidents have declined. When there will be no one to receive the consignment on this side of the border, there will be no drone entering our territory,” said Boora.

He said the BSF makes a strategy for all weather conditions including monsoon, winters, fog and snow. “Our strategy is reviewed after every 2-3 months and we have different equipment to deal with all situations. No infiltration has taken place from IB this year. We have worked against cross-border tunnels through technology and human intelligence,” he said.

#Border Security Force BSF #Jammu #Pakistan