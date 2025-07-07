DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / BSF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K’s Samba 

BSF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K’s Samba 

Constable Mridul Dass was on sentry duty in Border Out-Post Malluchak in Ramgarh sector when he fired upon himself
article_Author
PTI
Samba, Updated At : 12:03 PM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a forward post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday, officials said.

Advertisement

Constable Mridul Dass was on sentry duty in Border Out-Post Malluchak in Ramgarh sector when he fired upon himself, the officials said.

They said the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

Advertisement

Police have shifted the body of the deceased to Community Health Centre in Ramgarh for postmortem and also started inquest proceedings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts