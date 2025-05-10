BSF kills seven terrorists after foiling major infiltration bid in Samba, damages Pak post

The Border Security Force killed at least seven terrorists after foiling a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu.

“On the intervening night of May 8-9, an infiltration attempt by a large group of terrorists was detected by the surveillance grid in the Samba sector," a BSF spokesperson said. The total number of terrorists trying to infiltrate was not known.

“The infiltration bid was supported by fire from the Dhandhar post of Pakistan Rangers,” the BSF said. It also released a video showing the terrorists being eliminated in pitch dark. The group was heavily armed and would have been detrimental to the security in the region, it said.

Advertisement

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, an MP from Udhampur in J&K, said in a post on X that the Dhandhar post suffered extensive damage as Indian retaliated.

The attempt to push in terrorists coincided with the drone and missile attacks by the Pakistani side on military and other vital installations in Jammu and other regions.

Advertisement

The Samba sector, south of Jammu, has been witnessing heavy cross-border firing since India announced retribution for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 persons on April 22 as well as drone incursions over the past days. Several terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir were hit by India under Operation Sindoor.

Located close to the international border, Samba is opposite to Pakistan’s Sialkot sector. Two terrorist camps, Sarjal of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Mehmoona Joya of Hizbul, which were struck during Operation Sindoor, are located in this sector.

The national highway from Pathankot to Jammu and onwards to Srinagar passes through Samba. There have been earlier instances of infiltration as well as ceasefire violation in the area. The riverine terrain of the area makes it vulnerable to infiltration and terrorists involved in some major incidents in Jammu region had reportedly crossed over into India from this sector.

2 civilians killed, five injured in heavy shelling by Pak

Two persons were killed in shelling by Pakistan in the forward areas of J&K, prompting Army troops to retaliate. One person was killed and three others, including his wife, injured in Poonch. A woman was killed and two of her family members injured near the LoC in the Uri sector of north Kashmir.