BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers over firing

Jammu, October 20
The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers for unprovoked firing at a border post in Arnia of Jammu recently. Two BSF men were injured in the firing.
Holding a commandant-level flag meeting at RS Pura on Thursday evening, BSF officials raised many issues, including infiltration attempts and dropping of narcotics and weapons by drones along the international border in Jammu.
On the evening of Tuesday, Pakistan Rangers started indiscriminate firing on BSF personnel at Vikram border post in Arnia. The firing was retaliated by the Indian side after which tension prevailed in villages along the border.
A BSF official informed that the protest was lodged and the Pakistan side was asked to respect the ceasefire agreement between the two countries. He informed that the issue of smuggling of narcotics and weapons was also raised with the counterparts.
