BSF men open fire at Pakistan drone in Arnia

Jammu, May 7
BSF personnel opened fire to repel a drone that was trying to enter the Indian territory from Arnia sector of Jammu today evening. The drone was coming from the Pakistan side when it was detected by BSF men guarding a post due to its blinking light and buzzing sound at around 7.25 pm.
DIG SPS Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the BSF’s Jammu unit, said the drone was observed coming from Pakistani side in Arnia at 7.25 pm with blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the border when BSF men fired eight rounds due to which it returned immediately, he said. Fearing it could have dropped drugs or arms, a search operation was launched by the BSF troops and the local police but nothing suspicious could be found. Drones have been used by Pakistan-backed terror groups and the ISI for smuggling drugs and arms inside the Indian territory.
Attempts have been made to send drones from Arnia side in the past as well. On March 5 this year, BSF troops fired in the direction of a sound (of a drone) after which a search operation was launched.
