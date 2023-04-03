BSF officer dies of bullet injury from own rifle

PTI

Kathua/Jammu, April 2

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) died of a bullet injury from his own service rifle at a forward post near the International Border in Kathua district on Sunday, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the 55-year-old ASI Sukhnandan Prasad, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, committed suicide or died after his rifle went off accidentally, the officials said.

They said the deceased was on duty at Border Outpost Gurnam in Hiranagar sector when his colleagues found him in an injured condition with a gunshot injury from his own service rifle.