BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, November 9

A BSF personnel was injured in unprovoked firing by the Pakistani Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Samba district early on Thursday, a senior official said.

The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by the Pakistani Rangers along the IB on the Jammu frontier.

One BSF personnel suffered injuries and was evacuated to a local hospital, the official said.

The injured personnel was later moved to the GMC Hospital in Jammu, he said.

"During night intervening November 8 and 9, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded to by BSF troops," the BSP said in a statement.

Ramgarh Community Health Centre Block Medical Officer Dr Lakhwinder Singh said one BSF jawan was injured in Pakistani firing and reported to the centre for treatment around 1 am.

Villager Mohan Singh Bhatti of Jerda said the firing started around 12.20 am and later escalated into big shelling. "A fear psychosis is prevailing along the IB due to firing and shelling," he said.

