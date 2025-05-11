BSF personnel succumbs to injuries sustained during cross-border firing in Jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Deepak Chimngakham died on Sunday after he was grievously injured during cross-border firing along the International Boundary (IB) in RS Pura area of Jammu division.

Constable Chimngakham had sustained fatal injuries during the incident on May 10.

In the same incident of cross-border firing with Pakistan Rangers, BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz had also been killed.

After Pakistan violated the ceasefire reached on May 10, the BSF has been given a free hand to retaliate strongly against any provocation by the enemy forces from across the border.

“We salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF #Braveheart Constable(GD) Deepak Chimngakham in the service of the nation; he sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, District Jammu on 10 May 2025, and attained martyrdom on 11 May 2025,” the BSF Jammu division said in a post on X.

The wreath-laying ceremony with full honours shall take place tomorrow (May 12) at Frontier HQ Jammu, Paloura, the post said further.