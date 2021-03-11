BSF repels Pak drone in Arnia

Jammu, June 9
The BSF repelled a drone in Arnia sector in the wee hours today. The incident occurred at around 4.15 am when BSF personnel saw a blinking light around 300 metres above the ground. “Alert BSF men fired at the suspected drone due to which it returned,” said BSF DIG SPS Sandhu, who is also the Jammu PRO of the force.
Officials said a search operation was launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped.
This is the third case of a drone entering the Indian territory from Pakistan in 10 days. On May 29, BSF and police personnel had shot down a drone carrying arms in Kathua district.
