BSF repels Pakistani drone in Jammu’s Arnia sector

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 7

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Saturday evening repelled a drone that was trying to enter the Indian territory from Arnia sector of Jammu by firing bullets.

The drone was coming from the side of Pakistan when it was detected by BSF men standing on posts due to its buzzing sound at around 7.25 pm.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SPS Sandhu, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BSF Jammu, said, “A drone from Pakistani side was observed coming towards Indian side in Arnia area at 1925 hrs with a blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the IB that the alert BSF troops fired eight rounds at the drone due to which it returned immediately.”

A search operation has been launched by the BSF troops and local police to ensure there was no dropping of arms or drugs.

Drones have been used by Pakistan backed terror groups and ISI for smuggling drugs and arms inside the Indian territory. There have been instances where the drones had thrown heroin and rifles on this side of the border.

Attempts have been made to send drones from Arnia side in the past as well. On March 5 this year, a suspected drone activity was observed in the area after which BSF troops fired in the direction of the sound after which a search operation was launched.