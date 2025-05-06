BSF to provide enhanced security cover in Gulmarg

Amid the ongoing search operation in the Valley after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been tasked with providing enhanced security at the famous tourist destination, Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

Sources told The Tribune that the decision was taken in the wake of the terror attack on tourists last month and now the BSF had deployed additional personnel to provide security cover to the visiting tourists.

A senior BSF official on Monday said the force was now providing an “extensive security cover” to the tourist resort.

“We have deployed additional personnel around the area. Our personnel have also been deployed on the roads leading to the main resort…we are also doing combing operations in the area,” the official said.

He added that all measures were being taken to provide a complete security cover to the visitors. Soon after the Pahalgam incident, top J&K Police brass also visited Gulmarg to take stock of the security situation.

Sources said besides the deployment of the additional personnel, the BSF was taking help of drones and other tools to provide security.

The BSF already had a battalion in the Gulmarg area, but sources say their deployment is mostly linked to the Line of Control. But now after the Pahalgam attack, they were assigned to enhance the security of the Gulmarg area.

Tourist resorts like the one in Pahalgam is also connected with forests and is further connected to the Line of Control.

At Baisaran meadow -- where the tourists were attacked --there was no presence of security personnel in the area. “Gulmarg is also connected to the forests areas and also the Line of Control. We are taking all measures to foil any attempt the terrorists may plan,” said the BSF official.

After the Pahalgam attack, the authorities had temporarily shut down nearly 50 tourist destinations across the Valley due to “security reasons”.

Notably, the Valley’s tourism sector is already facing a significant setback following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Officials said since several tourism spots are closed, tourists arriving in Kashmir are also visiting Gulmarg.