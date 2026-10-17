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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Buddha, Rinpoche statues unveiled at new Leh airport terminal

Buddha, Rinpoche statues unveiled at new Leh airport terminal

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Leh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during the unveiling of a statue of Lord Buddha in Leh on Friday. ANI
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Statues of Lord Buddha and Kushok Bakula Rinpoche were unveiled at the new passenger terminal of Leh Airport by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday.

“Had the honour and the privilege of unveiling the statues of Lord Buddha and His Eminence Kushok Bakula Rinpoche at the new passenger terminal of Leh Airport today,” Saxena said in a post on X.

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He said the statues, installed at the state-of-the-art terminal inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, reflected Ladakh’s profound reverence for its spiritual icons.

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The installation was a tribute to Ladakh’s enduring legacy of peace, compassion and wisdom, Saxena said, adding that the teachings of Lord Buddha and the contributions of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche continued to guide the people of the region and inspire harmony and moral strength.

Saxena also said flight operations commenced from the new terminal on Friday morning. The first flight from New Delhi received a ceremonial water cannon salute upon arrival.

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Expressing hope that the sacred symbols would bless travellers with serenity, the Lieutenant Governor said they would remind visitors of Ladakh’s enduring message of peace and devotion.

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