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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Budgam-Katra train service resumes after 2 months

Budgam-Katra train service resumes after 2 months

Resumption of the service is expected to ease travel for residents of the Valley and Vaishno Devi pilgrims

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:48 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The Vande Bharat train. PTI file
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The train service between Budgam in central Kashmir and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) in the Jammu division resumed on Saturday after being suspended for nearly two months due to the Amarnath Yatra, bringing relief to commuters, an official said.
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The train service from both sides had been suspended from June 29, ahead of the commencement of the 57-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at an elevation of 3,880 metres in the Valley. The pilgrimage concluded on Friday, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

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"Keeping in view the convenience of passengers, particularly devotees travelling to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Train Nos 04688/04687 between Budgam and SVDK have been restored with effect from August 29. The trains will now operate on their regular route as per the scheduled timings," a spokesperson of the northern railway's Jammu division said.

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According to the revised schedule, Train No 04688 departed from Budgam at 7.20 am and will reach Katra at 1 pm. In the return direction, Train No 04687 will leave Katra at 1.45 pm and arrive at Budgam at 8 pm, the spokesperson said.

He added that the resumption of the service is expected to ease travel for residents of the Valley and pilgrims, who can now travel between the two regions by a direct train service.

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