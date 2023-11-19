Budgam man convicted of wife's murder

Srinagar, November 18
A fast track court on Saturday convicted a man of murdering his wife 12 years ago in Budgam district. Mushtaq Ahmad Pandith alias Bilal was held guilty of murdering his wife Sameera Jan in May 2011. The court will start hearing the arguments on sentencing of the convict on November 23.
