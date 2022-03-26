Budget reflects needs, aspirations: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, march 25

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that the recently announced budget for J&K was futuristic and reflected the needs and aspirations of the people of J&K.

“The immediate goal is to accelerate the pace of economic development in the UT and make it multi-dimensional,” the Lt Governor said during a media briefing.

Budget 2022-23 is primarily “growth-oriented” and is in line with the endeavours of the UT Government to double its economy in the next few years, he said.

“Allocation of Rs 1,313 crore to Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies is aimed at strengthening the grassroots democratic setup. Also, Rs 200 crore have been earmarked as Development Fund for 20 District Development Councils (Rs 10 crore for each DDC) and Rs 71.25 crore for Block Development Councils (Rs 25 lakh each). Besides, Rs 357 crore has been kept for Solid Waste Management with the two MCs and other ULBs,” he informed.

“Connectivity is a priority sector and critical for all-round development of J&K. Unprecedented progress has been made in the last two years in this regard. Allocation to the tune of Rs 6,296 crore has been made to further strengthen the road and bridge network in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

In this year's budget, Rs 200 crore has been allocated to provide financial assistance to young aspiring entrepreneurs of J&K, the LG added.