Budha Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security from Jammu, L-G flags off first batch

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After performing a pooja, Sinha flagged off the pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas around 6.30 am for the 230-km journey to Poonch, officials said.

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The 12-day yatra to the Baba Budha Amarnath temple in Rajpura, Mandi tehsil, will continue until August 28 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan.

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"Blessed to flag off the sacred Shri Budha Amarnath Ji yatra today. This divine pilgrimage is a transformative experience for devotees", the LG said on X.

He further said, "Praying to Lord Shiva for a smooth, safe, and spiritually fulfilling journey for all pilgrims arriving from every corner of the country. May Mahadev bless every step of your sacred yatra. Har Har Mahadev!"

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The pilgrim convoys will travel under police escort, with additional central armed police forces deployed along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch route, they said.

Multi-tier security and surveillance have been put in place across Rajouri and Poonch, while special operations group personnel are conducting search and verification operations at several locations, including lodging sites such as Dashnami Akhara, officials said.

Security forces have also been deployed along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway, with search operations conducted at various locations as part of the security arrangements.

Sinha, who attended the inaugural function on Sunday, said the yatra was "not merely a physical journey but a profound inward journey towards self-realisation and the eternal consciousness of Lord Shiva".

He described the pilgrimage as a sacred path of devotion, discipline and unity.

Jammu witnessed scenes of religious fervour as devotees from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and other parts of the country gathered for the pilgrimage, raising slogans of "Bam Bam Bhole", "Jai Bholenath" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

"We are extremely excited to undertake the Budha Amarnath Yatra. We have come from Rajasthan and are proud to be part of this religious journey," said Rita Devi, a pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh.

Devrattan, who arrived from Karnataka, said the yatra held immense religious and cultural significance and expressed happiness over its large-scale resumption after disruptions in the past due to terror-related incidents.

Traffic Police have issued an advisory prescribing mandatory cut-off timings for registered pilgrim convoys travelling on the Jammu-Poonch route from August 17 to 28.

Langars and reception counters have been established at key transit points, including Sunderbani, Nowshera and Rajal in Rajouri district, officials said.

The Poonch district administration has also launched a dedicated portal to facilitate advance registration of pilgrims arriving from across the country.

The Budha Amarnath shrine, located around 4,600 feet above sea level, is believed to house a self-manifested white stone Shivling. Devotees traditionally take a holy dip in the nearby Pulastya River, named after sage Pulastya, before entering the temple to offer prayers.