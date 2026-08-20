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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Budha Amarnath Yatra: Security stepped up along Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway

Budha Amarnath Yatra: Security stepped up along Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway

Police, CAPFs and Army intensify area domination; temporary checkpoints set up along pilgrim route

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PTI
Rajouri/Jammu, Updated At : 01:24 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stand guard along the Rajouri-Poonch National Highway (NH-144A) during the Budha Amarnath Yatra, in Rajouri. (ANI video grab)
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Security has been stepped up along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway in view of the Budha Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Thursday.

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With convoys of pilgrims travelling along the highway, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and the Army have intensified security and area domination measures, they added.

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Dozens of temporary checkpoints have been established along the highway for better regulation of traffic and enhanced surveillance, while Army units are also providing security cover to the vital road, they said.

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Road Opening Parties (ROPs) are conducting inspections of vulnerable stretches to detect any possible threat or suspicious activity before the movement of convoys, they said.

The yatra, which was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on August 17, will continue till August 28.

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