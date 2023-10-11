Building used by terrorists demolished in Pulwama

PTI

Srinagar, October 10

Authorities have demolished a seminary building, constructed on government land in Pulwama district, a year after two militants were killed there in a gunfight with security forces, officials said on Tuesday.

The building at Chewa Kalan village in Pulwama district was demolished on Monday night by revenue authorities based on the recommendations of the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

Two terrorists, including a foreigner, were killed in the gunfight with security forces at the seminary in March 2022. The NIA had taken over the investigation of the case after the police registered an FIR. According to the officials, the seminary had been lying defunct since the gunfight last year. Officials said tough action would be taken against those involved in anti-national activities.

