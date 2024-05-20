Bukhari: NC, PDP have only deceived people

Srinagar, May 19
Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said the NC and PDP had a long history of “deceiving” people. He added that the leaders of these parties had created “empires” and established their family rule by deceiving innocent people who had placed their trust in them.
Bukhari was addressing a party convention at Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. In his speech, he said dynastic rule had caused done serious damage to the interests of Jammu and Kashmir and its people over the past 70 years. He urged people to use the power of vote to rid themselves of the clutches of these traditional parties and their leaders.
Talking about his association with the PDP in the past, Bukhari said: “The founding leader of the PDP (Mufti Mohammed Sayeed) claimed that he believed in democratic values and was thus against dynastic politics. We trusted him, not knowing that he too was pursuing the establishment of his own family rule here.” Bukhari said the people of J&K could never forget the deaths of children caused by the use of extreme force during the PDP regime.
