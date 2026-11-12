Bullet-riddled bodies of 2 missing SPOs recovered in J-K’s Kishtwar

The two Special Police Officers (SPOs) who went missing on Wednesday were found dead in the Dachhan area in Kishtwar district.

Sources said both SPOs had bullet wounds on head and other parts of the body. They said it appears that both were killed by terrorists when they were moving between Deharna and Kiyar area.

The two have been identified as Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand who were posted in Kiyar area and were on patrol duty when the incident took place.

A massive search operation was launched in a remote forest area after the two went missing.

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The Army, CRPF and J&K police have laid a cordon in the area to trace the suspected terrorists behind the incident.