 Bumper paddy crop in Kashmir despite decline in cultivation area

  • J & K
  J & K

Bumper paddy crop in Kashmir despite decline in cultivation area

Bumper paddy crop in Kashmir despite decline in cultivation area

Land under paddy farming has come down by 10% over the past few years.



PTI

Srinagar, October 14

Kashmir has witnessed a bumper rice crop this year even after the land under paddy cultivation decreased by nearly 10 per cent over the past few years.

Farmers and officials of the agriculture department were also worried about the paddy yield this year due to incessant rains and cold weather during the sowing May-June season.

"In March, April and May, there were heavy rains and we feared for the crop," said Mohammad Iqbal Chaudhary, Director, Agriculture.

He said the department launched a campaign for transplanting seedlings even in June.

"More than 5 to 10 per cent extra productivity per hectare is expected as more than 90 per cent crop has already been harvested," he said.

The Director said the bumper crop had boosted the morale of farmers, as the rate of rice in the local market has crossed Rs 50 per kg.

"Our farmers sold mushkbudji at Rs 260 per kg in the recently held GI Mahotsav. The rate last year was Rs 130 per kg," he said. The rice yield has increased even though the acreage under paddy cultivation has decreased, he said.

"The seed quality alone plays a vital role in the productivity of the crop, which can increase 20 to 25 per cent. At present, around 1.29 lakh hectares is under paddy cultivation. As per revenue records, it was 1.40 lakh hectares just a few years ago," he said.

Chaudhary said the policy of 33 per cent seed replacement every year had helped in increasing the yield.

"We are supposed to provide 50 per cent seed for the cross pollinated crops and to arrange the hundred per cent seed replacement for the hybrid crops with regards to the paddy. This year, we have supplied more seeds as compared to the previous years," he said.

