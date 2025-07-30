DT
Bus carrying ITBP personnel falls into Sindh river in J-K's Ganderbal district

Bus carrying ITBP personnel falls into Sindh river in J-K’s Ganderbal district

All security forces personnel rescued, say officials
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:06 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
The bus carrying ITBP personnel fell into Sindh river at Kullan in the Ganderbal district amidst heavy rain. Photo: @KashmirSdrf/X
A bus carrying security forces personnel fell into a river in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

The bus carrying ITBP personnel fell into the Sindh river at Kullan in the Ganderbal district amidst heavy rain, the officials said, adding that all personnel on board the bus were rescued. However, it was not immediately clear how many personnel were on the bus.

“The driver has sustained injuries and has been shifted to a hospital,” an official said.

