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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Bus falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur, two killed, 15 injured

Bus falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur, two killed, 15 injured

Woman, six-year-old girl among dead; six injured in critical condition after bus plunges into gorge near Gulli Gala

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:22 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Condition of six injured persons stated to be critical and they have been referred to Udhampur district hospital for specialised treatment. Representative image/File
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At least two persons were killed and 15 others injured after a passenger bus skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in a remote area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Pechound to Ramnagar and the accident occurred at Gulli Gala at around 8 am, the officials said, adding the bus was reduced to a mangled heap of iron.

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Local village volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation following the accident and shifted 17 injured passengers to nearby Public Health Centre (PHC) Basantgarh.

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After first aid, the injured were shifted to Ramnagar hospital, where a woman and a six-year-old girl succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

They said the condition of six more injured persons was stated to be critical and they have been referred to Udhampur district hospital for specialised treatment.

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Senior BJP leader and MLA Sunil Bhardwaj visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured passengers.

He expressed concern over the condition of the road where the accident occurred and emphasised the need for its upgradation to ensure safer travel for commuters.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening healthcare facilities in the constituency to ensure timely medical assistance and better treatment for people, particularly during emergencies.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi, after receiving information about the accident. He said all necessary assistance was being provided and that his office was in constant touch with the district administration.

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