Bus overturns, 17 hurt in Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Jammu: In all, 17 persons suffered injuries when a passenger bus overturned and skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday. The accident took place at the Gallawan-Panchari area of the district. PTI

IAS officer Pole appointed J&K CEO

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Pandurang Kondbarao Pole the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and Commissioner Secretary in the Election Department. The post had been vacant since September 2022 . PTI

BRO team rescues four stuck in snow

jammu: A team of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued four locals stuck at Singay-la pass on Friday. BRO’s team of Project Yojak deputed at Nerak for road building activities rescued the four persons.