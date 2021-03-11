Bus overturns in Ladakh, Army rescues 12

Army men rescued 12 passengers trapped in a mini bus that overturned on the Shyok-Durbuk road in Ladakh, officials said.
No one sustained severe injury. Jawans of the J&K Light Infantry were returning from Durbukh when they noticed the mishap.
