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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Cabinet expansion triggers unrest in NC; dissident MLAs meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah

Cabinet expansion triggers unrest in NC; dissident MLAs meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:19 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. PTI/File
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A key meeting between the National Conference leadership and dissident legislators of the party is underway in Srinagar amid growing discontent over last month's Cabinet expansion.

More than a dozen legislators have expressed concerns after the ruling National Conference inducted four new members into the Cabinet—the first expansion since the party returned to power following the 2024 Assembly elections.

On Friday, several legislators arrived at Gupkar Road to meet National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Nazir Gurezi, one of the legislators, told the media that he had come to meet the NC chief to express his grievances.

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On the day of the Cabinet expansion itself, several senior NC legislators had expressed disappointment, alleging that seniority and experience had not been given due consideration. Many voiced resentment over being left out of the ministerial reshuffle.

The issue escalated after a meeting was convened at the residence of a party MLA in Srinagar. Since then, the dissident legislators have held several meetings to discuss their concerns.

Among their demands are the replacement of Cabinet ministers who have completed two years in office and the removal of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Adviser Nasir Aslam Wani, who lost his seat in the 2024 Assembly elections but was later appointed as the Chief Minister's adviser.

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