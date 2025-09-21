DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Cache of weapons recovered during search in J-K's Kupwara

Cache of weapons recovered during search in J-K's Kupwara

The recoveries include two Chinese pistols with 14 rounds, a Turkish pistol with 20 rounds, 40 rounds of AK 47 rifle among others
article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:16 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PTI file
Advertisement

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, an official said.

Advertisement

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the forces searched the forest area of Mawar at Handwara in the north Kashmir district, he said.

During the operation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, he said.

Advertisement

The recoveries include two Chinese pistols with 14 rounds, a Turkish pistol with 20 rounds, 40 rounds of AK 47 rifle, a magazine, eight grenades, a mine that was later destroyed, a bag and a blanket, the official added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts