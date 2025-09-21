Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, an official said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the forces searched the forest area of Mawar at Handwara in the north Kashmir district, he said.

During the operation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, he said.

The recoveries include two Chinese pistols with 14 rounds, a Turkish pistol with 20 rounds, 40 rounds of AK 47 rifle, a magazine, eight grenades, a mine that was later destroyed, a bag and a blanket, the official added.