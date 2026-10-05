CAG flags massive CSR spending shortfall in J&K PSEs

According to the audit report, public sector enterprises in the Union Territory left Rs 24.37 crore unspent, highlighting major gaps between mandated allocations and actual expenditure, besides delays in transferring unspent funds to designated government accounts.

Advertisement

Under Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, eligible companies are required to spend at least two per cent of their average net profits from the preceding three financial years on CSR activities.

Advertisement

The report noted that of the nine Union Territory PSEs examined, seven were required to undertake CSR expenditure amounting to Rs 12.64 crore. The remaining two enterprises were exempt because they had incurred losses during the preceding three financial years.

Audit findings showed that only three of the seven eligible PSEs spent funds on CSR activities. While a total allocation of Rs 27.42 crore had been made, including Rs 16.34 crore carried forward from previous years, actual expenditure stood at only Rs 3.05 crore.

Advertisement

Among the enterprises reviewed, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited fully utilised its allocated CSR funds during 2022-23. In contrast, the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited spent only Rs 1.57 crore against an allocation of Rs 25.80 crore, leaving a shortfall of Rs 24.23 crore, or 94 per cent.

Similarly, Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited spent Rs 0.30 crore against an allocation of Rs 0.44 crore, resulting in a shortfall of Rs 0.14 crore, or 32 per cent.

The CAG also highlighted delays in the transfer of unspent CSR funds. As per statutory provisions, unspent amounts not linked to ongoing projects must be transferred to a Schedule VII fund within six months of the end of the financial year.

However, the audit found that unspent CSR funds of Rs 7.60 crore for 2020-21, Rs 8.54 crore for 2021-22 and Rs 8.09 crore for 2022-23 pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation were transferred to the Swachh Bharat Kosh only in October 2024 and June 2025, well beyond the prescribed timeline.

The report also pointed to deficiencies in institutional mechanisms governing CSR activities. It noted that although the Companies Act mandates the constitution of CSR committees by eligible companies, only four of the nine UT public sector enterprises had established such committees during 2022-23.