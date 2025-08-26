DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Call services, internet down in J-K amid heavy rains

Call services, internet down in J-K amid heavy rains

Technical teams have been dispatched to locate the faults and rectify them
article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 05:11 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
Advertisement

Network outages were reported across all service providers in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday due to damage to optical fibers at multiple places amid heavy rainfall, officials said.

Advertisement

Technical teams have been dispatched to locate the faults and rectify them, they said.

Officials said calls are not going through and mobile internet has stopped working across all network service providers due to “fiber cuts at multiple locations”.

Advertisement

Fiber services and landline services on state-owned BSNL were also down. The outage caused problems among people as mobiles showed no signals, they said.

Telecom operators said it was a network issue due to “multiple fiber cuts” at various places, including in Jammu, Srinagar as well as Shimla. “We will try to restore the network and services as fast as possible,” they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts