Campaigning ends for LAHDC elections in Kargil; voting tomorrow

PTI

Kargil, October 2

Campaigning ended on Monday for the October 4 elections to the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, with the stage set for a triangular contest in most of the 26 seats.

The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8 and the new council will be in place before October 11. The existing council headed by National Conference's Feroz Ahmad Khan completed its five-year term on October 1.

A total of 95,388 voters, including 46,762 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise from 8 am to 4 pm on Wednesday to decide the electoral fate of 85 candidates in 26 seats of the 30-member hill council, according to election officials. Four councillors with voting rights are being nominated by the administration.

The National Conference and the Congress have announced a pre-poll alliance but have put up 17 and 22 candidates, respectively. Both parties said the arrangement had been restricted to areas where there is a tough contest with the BJP.

The BJP, which won one seat in the last election and later took its tally to three with the joining of two PDP councillors, has fielded 17 candidates this time.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying its luck from four seats while 25 independents are also in the fray, the officials said.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used for the first time for the council elections.

According to election officials, out of 278 polling stations being set up across the district, 114 are hypersensitive and 99 sensitive. Additional companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have already been deployed and are performing their duties to ensure peaceful polling.

#Kargil #Ladakh