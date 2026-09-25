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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'Cannot set a rigid timeframe': J&K Govt on regularising contractual and need-based workers

'Cannot set a rigid timeframe': J&K Govt on regularising contractual and need-based workers

Said it will take a considered decision after completion of the examination of all relevant aspects

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:45 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Government casual and daily-wage workers stage a protest in Srinagar. ANI
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The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said it cannot set a "rigid timeframe" for finalising a policy on regularising casual, seasonal, temporary, contractual, and need-based workers, citing the legal, administrative, and financial implications.

In a written reply to a question by Kulgam MLA MY Tarigami, the government said that the committee, constituted in March last year under the chairmanship of chief secretary, has been examining the matter relating to casual, seasonal and other temporary/contractual/need-based workers engaged in different departments.

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"The committee has been tasked to examine various issues including humanitarian, legal and financial related to the regularization of these workers," it said.

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The government said that as the matter concerns a diverse set of workers engaged at different points in time under varying terms and conditions of engagement, therefore, the proposed policy is required to conform to the applicable statutory provisions, legal position, prescribed recruitment framework while duly accounting for the consequential financial implications.

"The committee is accordingly undertaking a comprehensive examination for the formulation of a uniform framework that is legally enforceable and administratively implementable across all departments," it said.

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It added that consultations with the concerned departments and examination of the issues from administrative, legal and financial perspectives are required before a final policy decision is taken.

The government asserted that the time taken in the process attributable to the need for comprehensive examination and reconciliation with legal and financial aspects and requirements of the established framework governing employment.

However, the government stressed that it is conscious of the need for structured and sustainable resolution of the matter.

"The issue is under active consideration, and efforts are being made to complete the requisite examination and consultations at the earliest," the reply by the general administration department said.

In response to a question about the proposed time-frame for submission of the committee's report and final policy decision to ensure a fair, transparent and time-bound resolution of the long-pending regularisation issue, the government said setting a rigid timeframe at this stage was not appropraite.

"However, in view of the multiplicity of categories involved and the legal, administrative and financial implications of any decision, it would not be appropriate to indicate a rigid timeframe at this stage," it added.

The J&K government also said that it will take a considered decision after completion of the examination of all relevant aspects and receipt of the requisite inputs from the concerned departments and authorities.

There are over 60,000 casual and daily rated workers in Jammu and Kashmir who have been awaiting regularisation for years.

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