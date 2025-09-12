Can’t keep fighting in courts, want son back: Father of detained AAP MLA

Jammu, September 11

Shamas Udin Malik, father of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik, who was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Doda district, has told Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that he cannot keep fighting in courts and wants his son released.

Malik, an outspoken critic of the government, was arrested and sent to the Kathua jail on Monday for purportedly disturbing public peace. The invoking of the stringent PSA, a law often used against terrorists and separatists, against the elected representative has ignited a political firestorm in J&K.

Widespread protests erupted in Doda, where authorities have imposed prohibitory orders and detained over 70 persons after violent clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel. Eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and a Station House Officer, were injured in the clashes that began on Tuesday.

“I gave my son to the people, now I want him back. I met the Chief Minister, who heard us and said he will see what he can do. I told him I don’t want to keep visiting courts. I requested him to talk to the Lieutenant Governor and get my son released. Let him hold a probe into it,” Shamas Udin told the Chief Minister.